Abu Dhabi: The UAE has adopted the green pass system for entering all federal government entities by employees and visitors in all emirates of the country, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), only fully vaccinated employees and visitors and those excluded from vaccination will be allowed to enter government institutions from January 3, 2022.
This includes all those who have received two doses of any approved COVID-19 vaccines in the UAE and those who took the booster doses. However, they will still need to do a PCR test every 14 days to ensure the effectiveness of the green pass system in Al Hosn App.
People excluded from vaccination will also be allowed to enter government entities, if their status in Al Hosn App appear in green. However, they must do a PCR test every seven days. This is in addition to children under 16 years who are not required to carry out any lab tests.
The ministry said employees and visitors who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine will be denied entry in addition to those whose status appear in gray in Al Hosn App, which means they are required to do a PCR test.
The ministry stressed the importance of taking the booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines according to the approved national protocols.