Closer coordination between institutions and staff among the aims of the meeting

Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (centre) during the meeting with the delegation from India in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Furthering UAE-India cooperation in healthcare has been discussed by the two countries’ health ministers during a recent meeting in Dubai.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, received Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, India’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and the accompanying delegation at the ministry headquarters in Dubai.

The meeting discussed ways to develop prospects for relations in healthcare, enhance coordination between health institutions in the two countries, boost cooperation during pandemics and in the field of pharmaceutical products, and exchange experiences and take advantage of the specialised medical staff.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India; Dr Muhammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services; and from the Indian side, Sanjay Sudhir, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE; Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, and Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, India’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare (third from left) during the meeting in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Exploring future opportunities

Pointing to the importance of the meeting in developing health relations between the two countries and exploring future opportunities to raise quality standards of healthcare services, Abdul Rahman Al Owais stated that the ongoing cooperation with India has achieved fruitful results in various healthcare fields.

He said the UAE is open to all international experiences and expertise, and is keen to establish health partnerships, attract the latest competencies and medical technologies, and consolidate a culture of innovation.

Al Owais highlighted the successful experience of the UAE in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the effective and integrated strategy, as well as the proactive plans and precautionary and preventive measures, under the directives and guidance of the country’s leadership.

“The UAE is keen to play a pivotal, effective and impactful role in the international efforts made to fight the pandemic and provide safe and effective supplies, treatments and vaccines, while ensuring their equitable access to all to help health systems enter the recovery phase,” said Al Owais.

Exchange of experiences