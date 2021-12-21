Umm Al Quwain: A green pass on the UAE’s official Al Hosn App will be required by all visitors and staff to enter local government departments in Umm Al Quwain, starting from January 3, 2022, officials said on Tuesday.
The emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Umm Al Quwain, in coordination with the Executive Council of the emirate, has approved the green pass system – which is a measure to control the spread of COVID-19 – to enter all local government facilities in the emirate.
The move follows the recent decision by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority regarding the implementation of the green pass system in all federal entities.
Green pass holders will still need to do a PCR test every 14 days to ensure the effectiveness of the green pass system in Al Hosn App.
From January 3, 2022, only fully vaccinated people with a green pass will be allowed in, as well as people who are exempted from the vaccination requirement and children under 16 years old.
People excluded from vaccination will also be allowed to enter government entities, if their status in Al Hosn App appears in green. However, they must do a PCR test every seven days. This is in addition to children under 16 years, who are not required to carry out any lab tests.