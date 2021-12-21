Abu Dhabi: The UAE has urged all individuals over the age of 18 years, who have completed six months after taking their second jab, to visit their nearest vaccination centre to take the booster dose.
Studies have proved that basic and booster vaccines help reduce the risk of infection, disease-related complications and death, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said during its weekly media briefing on Tuesday.
The vaccines and booster shots also help minimise the risk of infection with COVID-19 variants, NCEMA stressed, noting that the high rate of vaccinated people in the country will enhance community immunity and accelerate recovery.
Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, the official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, said hospitalisation rates are low despite the spike in daily reported COVID-19 cases, with 55 per cent of ICU beds are vacant, and an occupancy rate of 3 per cent of private beds.
Dr. Al Ghaithi said the UAE’s health sector is closely monitoring the epidemiological situation in countries that witnessed the spread of the Omicron variant.
“Being vaccinated does not stop adherence to precautionary and preventive measures, including wearing masks, maintaining a safe physical distance, staying away from crowded places, and following all COVID-19 related protocols,” Dr. Al Ghaithi emphasised.
The authority said that 33,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given over the last 24 hours, bringing the total inoculated doses to 22,350,074, with a distribution rate of 225.98 doses per 100 people. It said 100 per cent of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine, while 91.5 per cent has been fully vaccinated.