File photo of a sample collection for a PCR test in Dubai. Photo for illustrative use only. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Tuesday called on federal government employees to take advantage of the free PCR test service provided to them by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Under new rules, effective from January 3, 2022, federal government employees must show a negative PCR test for COVID-19 every 14 days to maintain their green status on the UAE’s official Al Hosn app, in order to enter federal government offices.

These employees can avail their free PCR tests from MoHAP through the Shefaa application or via a dedicated MoHAP Smart Forms web-link to book the PCR test.

New circular

On Tuesday, FAHR issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities amending some procedures aimed to combat the pandemic at the level of the federal government.

The circular is in line with the directives of the UAE government regarding the ‘Green Pass Protocol’ for all federal government employees and the public seeking in-person access to federal government services nationwide from January 3, 2022.

Vaccinated cases

The authority called on the ministries and federal authorities to abide by the procedures mentioned in its circular No. 21 of 2021, making sure that entry to these departments shall be confined to those individuals who have received two doses of UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots and to show a negative PCR test every 14 days to maintain the green status on Al Hosn app.

Rules for exempted persons

Meanwhile, employees with an exemption for vaccination will be allowed entry provided their green status is active on Al Hosn app, which will require taking a PCR test every seven days. Children aged under 16 will not be required to undergo a PCR test.