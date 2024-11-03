Abu Dhabi: An Italian professor based in Abu Dhabi has climbed a 2,000m mountain in Italy after a 16km trek just six months after a hip replacement surgery in the UAE capital.

Andrea Maccio, 49, who teaches physics at New York University Abu Dhabi, had initially underwent a standard total hip replacement for his right hip at a hospital in Germany. While this eased his pain, it didn’t fully restore his mobility. When he began experiencing discomfort in his left hip, he decided to seek a solution.

After moving to Abu Dhabi, he learned about robotic technology available at a hospital in the UAE capital and decided to have his left hip replacement there.

“I wanted the best possible outcome from my surgery for pain relief and enhanced mobility. The robotic-assisted approach promised greater precision and a quicker recovery,” Maccio told Gulf News.

Dr Jonathan Conroy The surgery was performed by Dr Jonathan Conroy, a specialist in robotic-assisted hip and knee procedures at Healthpoint hospital, who used a CT scan to generate a 3D model of Maccio’s joint. This provided a comprehensive view that enabled an accurate and tailored surgical experience.

Post-surgery, cexperienced a much faster and less painful recovery compared to his previous hip surgery.

“The precision of the robotic surgery made all the difference. I was amazed at how quickly I could go back to my normal self,” Maccio said.

Less than six months after his surgery, the professor set his sights on a new challenge: a 2,000-metre climb of a mountain in northern Italy. The trek required navigating 16km of rugged terrain to reach the summit.

“Standing at the peak of Monte Resegone, I felt an incredible sense of accomplishment,” Maccio said.

Maccio on the mountain he climbed in Italy Image Credit: Supplied