What happened

Kaiyoor was riding his motorbike wearing his safety gear (helmet, gloves, elbow and knee pads) when he was struck from behind by a four-wheeler in Sharjah. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

The treatment started with an initial wound debridement and suturing of the wound on his left thigh under general anesthesia. Due to the severity of his injuries, including pan-facial fractures involving the maxillofacial skeleton and a deep lacerated wound in the left thigh region, he was subsequently transferred to Aster Hospital, Mankhool, for specialised treatment.

Kaiyoor arrived with complaints of severe headache, nasal bleeding, difficulty in mouth opening and closing, restricted movement of the right eye, and double vision.

Pan-facial fractures, account for four to ten per cent of all facial fractures. They present a reconstructive challenge due to their complex nature, often caused by high-impact incidents.

Treatment plan

Dr Renju Prem, Specialist Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, led the multidisciplinary team in developing a comprehensive treatment plan for Kaiyoor.

“One of the primary concerns with regards to the repair of pan facial fracture is airway management. Once the airway is established, the repair of pan facial injuries follows a systematic approach,” said Dr Prem.

“The surgical intervention included open reduction, internal fixation and multiple reconstructions of the entire facial skeleton, addressing fractures in the upper and lower jaws. The approach followed a “bottom to top” and “outside in” method, ensuring precise alignment and restoration of facial aesthetics.”

Prem added: “Kaiyoor’s case presented significant challenges due to the severity of his injuries. Our team was determined to provide him with the best possible chance at recovery. We utilised advanced surgical techniques and collaborated closely to ensure optimal outcomes. Witnessing his successful recovery is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare and restoring patients’ health and well-being.”