The Department of Government Support will implement a mandatory requirement for PCR tests every 7 days for all employees of government entities and companies in Abu Dhabi from Sunday.
It is implemented in coordination with Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee.
The new step will enhance existing proactive measures at government entities and companies, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office tweeted on Tuesday.
