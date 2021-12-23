Dubai: The UAE gets its first herbal medicine production, with Globalpharma commissioning a new line for an anti-inflammatory treatment in Dubai.
The medicine has a mix of herbs like myrrh and costus, used for the treatment and prevention of various types of infections ranging from respiratory, indigestion, skin infections, headaches, and diabetic conditions. The medicine has been approved by the Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP).
Globalpharma, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, is producing the ‘MG21’ in tandem with Al Fujairah Healing Company. "We believe that this herbal medicine will not only become a popular product with consumers, but also help strengthen the UAE’s position as a leader in pharmaceuticals in the region,” said Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, General Manager of Dubai Investment Industries.
Al Fujairah Healing Company selected Globalpharma to develop, sell, market, promote and distribute MG21 across the Middle East. Basem AlBarahmeh, General Manager of the pharma entity, said: “Globalpharma has already signed a distribution agreement with Alphamed, one of the leading local suppliers in the country, with the aim of securing availability of MG21 in the majority of pharmacies before the end of this year.”