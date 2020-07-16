Ajman: The attendance of police officers in Ajman will now be monitored through facial recognition, Ajman Police said on Wednesday.
The initiative by Ajman Police has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As many as 65 devices have been installed in various places at the police departments for the purpose. They have replaced the fingerrpint systems of the past.
The facial recognition system, used for access control and identification, will track attendance of police employees.
“This technology forms a part of our enhanced security systems. It is a good approach to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Major Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Head of the Electronic Services and Communications Department, said.
The facial recognition devices can register individual faces in no more than two seconds, he added.