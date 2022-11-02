Dubai: How does enjoying food from around the world with your friends and family in a private open-air cabana sound? Well, that’s one of the new experiences Global Village is offering visitors during season 27.

The new experience lets visitors book cabins on an hourly basis. While the cost is Dh150 every hour on weekdays, on Fridays and Saturdays, the first hour is for Dh200 and every hour after that is for Dh150.

Once the booking is made, visitors can go to the fenced area called 'The Cabanas', located right in front of the UAE pavilion. Staff are present at the entrance to assist visitors and guide them to their cabins.

Each cabana also has a butler, according to Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director of Marketing at Global Village.

The Cabanas can be booked on Global Village’s website or at the ticket counters near the gates.

Visitors in the cabanas can order food from the different stalls and restaurants across Global Village and the butlers will help them get it.

Speaking about how the team at Global Village thought of the idea, she said: “We collect data and feedback from our visitors. They said that they loved the majlis experience that Global Village provided during Ramadan last season, so we wanted to give them something similar throughout.”

How to book

New pavilions, experiences, food stalls and more

Some of the other new attractions include the Road of Asia, a shopping street with stalls from more than 13 different Asian countries.

The House of Fear, a horror house is another new addition for those who enjoy horror adventures.

In terms of country pavilions, Global Village will have new pavilions from Oman and Qatar this year.

Among the 250 food outlets housed at the theme park, is Michelin star Chef Rohit Ghai's restaurant, Khaojee, which will debut in the UAE at Global Village.

Ellenby said: "This year we are focusing on casual yet elevated cuisine. And there are many new food experiences to explore."

This year, a third entrance gate has been opened. "The new entrance is near the Indian chat bazaar, with an Indian wedding theme this year," Ellenby added.