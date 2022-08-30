When does Global Village open?

This year will be the 27th season of Global Village, which opens its doors to visitors during the cooler months of the year. The season will start from October 25, 2022.

What is the new ticket plan?

As per the announcement, visitors can now get a ‘value’ ticket, valid from Sunday to Thursday – excluding public holidays. The other option is for ‘any day’ tickets, which can be used on any day, including on public holidays. Whichever ticket you purchase, if you buy it online, through the smartphone application ‘Global Village’, which is available for Apple and Android devices, as well as the website – globalvillage.ae, you will get a 10 per cent discount.

Entry ticket prices start from Dh18.

What are the changes and upgrades?

There is a new gate – Happiness Gate – opening at the venue, making the total number of entrances to three.

This year, people will also have the option to rent out exclusive Cabanas, for groups of up to eight people.

There are also several upgrades to the amenities that have been announced, including more smart vending machines at entry points and extra safety lockers to store your belongings.

How can I get to Global Village?