Dubai: Season 27 of Global Village is expected to begin from October 25, and if you are someone who enjoys visiting the attraction every year, there are new details that have been announced by the organisers, including cheaper ticket prices.
In an announcement on August 26, Global Village shared details of the new ticket plans as well as other attractions that will be introduced. So, whether you are a Global Village veteran or are planning to visit it for the first time, here is all you need to know about the upcoming season.
When does Global Village open?
This year will be the 27th season of Global Village, which opens its doors to visitors during the cooler months of the year. The season will start from October 25, 2022.
What is the new ticket plan?
As per the announcement, visitors can now get a ‘value’ ticket, valid from Sunday to Thursday – excluding public holidays. The other option is for ‘any day’ tickets, which can be used on any day, including on public holidays. Whichever ticket you purchase, if you buy it online, through the smartphone application ‘Global Village’, which is available for Apple and Android devices, as well as the website – globalvillage.ae, you will get a 10 per cent discount.
Entry ticket prices start from Dh18.
What are the changes and upgrades?
There is a new gate – Happiness Gate – opening at the venue, making the total number of entrances to three.
This year, people will also have the option to rent out exclusive Cabanas, for groups of up to eight people.
There are also several upgrades to the amenities that have been announced, including more smart vending machines at entry points and extra safety lockers to store your belongings.
How can I get to Global Village?
Global Village is easy to spot, located on the Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) between the Arabian Ranches residential development and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park. The highway gives clear directions towards the parking lot for Global Village, regardless of the direction you are travelling on. There are also buses operated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) that take passengers from different parts of Dubai, like Bur Dubai, Deira, Rashidiya and Al Barsha to Global Village. You can plan your trip using the RTA’s ‘S’hail’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, or call RTA on 800 9090.