Dubai: In time for Halloween, Dubai’s Global Village will feature ‘House of Fear,’ the scariest haunted house experience in the region.

Arriving at the perfect time for Halloween, the newly built ‘House of Fear’ is among the new experiences and attractions guests can look forward to throughout Season 27 which begins on October 25.

House of Fear will be the scariest haunted house experience in the region featuring a team of actors across nine different experiences with everything from a haunted cemetery, hospital psych ward and even a screaming tree, it was announced on Thursday.

Spanning 660 square metres, the exclusive ‘House of Fear’ concept features the latest animatronic technology from the United States and has been curated for Global Village by Cave Entertainment to create an immersive haunted house experience unlike any other.

Diggers Lab

Another brand new attraction for Season 27 is Diggers Lab, where children, young and old, can put on a construction hat to enjoy this fun edutainment activity.

The hydraulic digger experience, located at the entrance of Carnaval, invites little builders to take the controls by operating diggers, dumpers and other construction machinery, offering excitement for the whole family.

Ronaldo ‘money legs’ at Odditorium

In a world where strange rules, the highly popular Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, which is bursting with vibrant and eye-catching oddities, returns to Global Village for its fourth year. With more than 200 unbelievable and incredible displays from all over the world, the first Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium in the MENA region welcomes a number of new exhibits, as well as an upgraded lobby and new retail offerings.

There will be over 50 new Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Exhibits, including a 14-foot-long killer crocodile, a matchstick model containing over one million matchsticks, and even the Cristiano Ronaldo ‘money legs’ display.

The popular “Torture chamber” gallery now includes a brand new photo opportunity adding to the unbelievable exhibits of ancient prison punishment.

Also new this year will be the “Heroes Gallery” inspired by iconic superheroes and showing some very unique movie memorabilia in an exciting new rotating exhibition.

With over 170 rides, games and attractions to explore and enjoy, the Carnaval funfair is the perfect dose of family fun. This season Fast Track queue lines have also been introduced on seven of Carnaval’s most popular rides, so guests can feel like a VIP and get straight to the front of the queue.

Wrist-cameras

Thrill seekers will be able to watch themselves in all their dishevelled glory thanks to new video recording technology on three white-knuckle rides. Guests will be able to wear wrist-cameras that will record their entire hair-raising experience ready to take back and share the fun with their loved ones or as a perfect social media post.

In addition to the new and enhanced attractions being introduced, all the existing rides have been stripped down, given a full service and rebuilt again to obtain the required third-party certifications.

Global Village has continued to win awards for its exceptional safety standards. The park once again received a five-star rating and the prestigious Sword of Honour from the British Safety Council earlier this year.

Mark Tucker, director of Orb Entertainment, said: “All summer long our team has been working hard to improve existing rides and dream up new experiences. It takes thousands of man-hours to ensure that all our rides and attractions are at the level our millions of guests have come to expect from us. From safety to guest experience, everything is ready and we can’t wait to open the gates on Season 27.”