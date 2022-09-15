Dubai: Global Village announced that pre-booking for Season 27 VIP Packs starts at 10am this Saturday, September 17, with a limited number available to reserve before the official VIP Pack sale starts on September 24. Reservations are exclusively online from the Virgin Megastore Tickets website, each pack contains everything you need to enjoy Global Village all season long.
Guests can choose between Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver VIP Packs. All Packs include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Passes which gives access to Global Village attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not!®, the Aqua Action stunt show and the ever-popular Carnaval® funfair.
Additional benefits this season include complimentary or discounted access to a range of new premium experiences as well as vouchers for table reservation at Ramadan favourite - Majlis of the World. Diamond Pack holders will also receive vouchers for in-park taxi transportation, car wash and porter services.
To celebrate Season 27, which opens of October 25, a Golden Coin will be hidden inside one VIP Pack, with the lucky recipient winning a cash prize of Dh27,000.
Diamond VIP Packs will be available on sale at Dh6,000 with benefits worth over Dh28,000 and Platinum Packs can be purchased for Dh2,500 with benefits worth almost Dh15,000. The Gold Packs cost Dh1,950 with benefits valued at Dh13,000 and Silver Packs are priced at Dh1,600 for benefits worth Dh10,000. Individuals over 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person.
Global Village re-opens on October 25, 2022, and guests can expect further announcements about Season 27 line-up in the coming weeks.