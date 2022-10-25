Photos: Global Village Season 27 opens its doors to visitors in Dubai
This year offers 27 pavilions, over 3,500 shopping outlets, more than 250 food options
Dubai: The outdoor Global Village destination in Dubai opened today, October 25, with new attractions and ticket options. The latest Season 27 runs till April 29, 2023.
In total, the multicultural carnival this year offers 27 pavilions, over 3,500 shopping outlets and more than 250 restaurants, cafes, and street food options.
With 40,000 shows - 200 performances every night - guests can expect the return of famous characters, as well as new ones; concerts, street entertainment and the “region’s only water-based stunt show”.
Included in the new list are “wonder rides” - taxis from New York, Cuba, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, and Lebanon.
Global Village will also be inviting guests to enjoy back-seat themed challenges, inspired by the host country of each cab. Anyone who spots one of the Global Village wonder rides can take a photo, post it on their social media channels, tag #WonderRides and stand a chance to win prizes.
There is also the new ‘House of Fear’, “the scariest haunted house in the region” and Diggers Lab, a hydraulic digger experience located at the entrance of Carnaval.
The first Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium in the region returns to Global Village for its fourth year and welcomes over 50 new exhibits, and the new Hero’s Gallery.
Meanwhile 250 restaurants, cafes and street food options this season include “high-end cuisine” in four double-storey restaurants overlooking Dragon Lake.
New pavilions from Qatar and Oman are among the total of 27 pavilions.
Guests can also shop at the Road of Asia, a new pedestrian street featuring 43 kiosks from 13 Asian countries with “authentic products” from Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and the Philippines.
From October 26, the park is open daily Sunday to Thursday from 4pm until midnight.
On Friday, Saturday, and public holidays, opening hours are 4pm until 1am.
Entry gates are closed half an hour before Global Village’s closing time.
Tuesdays are exclusively reserved for ladies and families except on public holidays.
