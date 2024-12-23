Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has prevented the use of an estimated 364 million single-use plastic bags since a ban on them took effect in June 2022, resulting in significant environmental savings.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) on Monday said the move has so far reduced 2,400 tonnes of plastic waste and 547,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions—comparable to taking 130,000 gasoline-powered vehicles off the road for a year.

Moreover, the UAE capital's plastic bottle recycling efforts and a ban on certain styrofoam products have laid the groundwork for a federal ban on styrofoam and plastic products, set to take effect in 2026.

Consumer buy-in

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said: “Consumer behaviour change was key to achieving these goals, and the Abu Dhabi community has been proactive and collaborative in adopting sustainable practices.”

She added that the policy has led to a 95% reduction in plastic bag usage at cash counters, with the average number of bags used per shopping trip dropping from three to 0.4.