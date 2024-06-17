Regarding the ban on plastic products, the agency indicated that there is no general ban on plastic products since many of them are irreplaceable. The ban specifically applies to plastic bags and certain single-use styrofoam products.

In 2020, the agency called for a reduction in the use of single-use plastics and non-plastics that can be avoided by promoting a culture of reuse and recycling, and encouraging the use of reusable alternatives with less environmental impact.

The agency implemented several campaigns to enforce the ban on plastic materials in June 2022, launching the community campaign “Mission to Zero initiative for single-use plastic’’ to achieve zero waste from single-use plastics and zero carbon emissions, without significantly impacting biodiversity.

Currently, the ban on plastics applies to plastic bags and certain single-use styrofoam products. Image Credit: Supplied

The campaign aimed to encourage Abu Dhabi residents to switch to sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives, such as reusable materials, reduce reliance on single-use items, and minimise waste.

Imad Saad, an environmental expert, stated that plastics have become an integral part of our daily lives, with indispensable benefits, but also many negative aspects that must be addressed.

He added that plastic waste is one of the most dangerous pollutants on Earth due to the non-biodegradability and recycling challenges of most plastics. It is a major cause of death for many terrestrial mammals and livestock, such as camels, cows, and sheep.

He cited statistics from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment indicating that 50 per cent of camel deaths in the UAE are caused by plastic bags.

Plastic waste is classified as one of the largest threats to the ecosystem in all its forms, due to its negative impact on soil and agricultural crops, as well as its role in the extinction of millions of terrestrial and marine species, thereby threatening global food security.