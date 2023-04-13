Dubai: Binghatti Developers announced its contribution of Dh15 million towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund which aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations, and support the global endeavour to eradicate hunger.

Binghatti Holding pledged to contribute Dh15 million over a period of three years, supporting the food aid endowment fund and its objectives, which further establish the UAE’s humanitarian role regionally and internationally.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign highlights the UAE’s unwavering commitment towards helping communities and individuals in need around the world.

Muhammad Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding, said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is a remarkable humanitarian initiative that adopts the unique strategy of establishing a food aid endowment fund, and dedicating resources and expertise to ensure sustainable food aid reaches a wider segment of underprivileged communities. This reflects the UAE’s vision for sustainable charity and helping those in need everywhere.

Social responsibility

“Contributing to the food aid fund is an honour, and it reflects our commitment to supporting UAE’s humanitarian and charity initiatives. It also aligns with our social responsibility and the noble values that the UAE community is known for,” he added.

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign builds on the success of previous food aid campaigns starting with “10 Million Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2020, which exceeded its target and provided 15.3 million meals. This was followed in Ramadan 2021 by “100 Million Meals” campaign which doubled its target and distributed 220 meals thanks to the contributions of 385,000 donators from 51 nationalities. Later, “1 Billion Meals” campaign was launched in Ramadan 2022 and hit its target in under a month, providing meals in 50 countries around the world with the support of 320,868 donators.

Race to do good