Dubai: Sharaf Group announced its contribution of Dh2 million towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.
Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity.
Yasser Sharaf, Vice President of Sharaf Group, said: “It is an honour to participate in the campaign which testifies to the UAE’s commitment to extending help to those in need in countries hit by crises, wars and natural disasters, especially during Ramadan, the month of giving.
“Our contribution to the largest sustainable food aid fund is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, and a reflection of our commitment to supporting the inspiring initiatives launched in the UAE every Ramadan,” he added.
Donation channels
The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website, as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).
Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.
Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the ‘Donations’ tab.