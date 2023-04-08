Dubai: The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund has recorded total contributions of Dh514 million after 15 days of its launch.

The sum was donated by 87,000 contributors, individuals, businesses as well as public and private sector institutions in a community-wide response.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said the campaign, which aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged people around the world, is a practical example of Sheikh Mohammed’s vision of alleviating the suffering of fellow humans, establishing the concept of sustainable generosity, and expanding the scope of charity and humanitarian efforts.

“The wide response to [the campaign], recording Dh514 million from 87,000 donators in 15 days, is testament to the UAE community’s commitment to values of giving and solidarity, which represent an integral part of our culture,” he added.

The campaign builds on the achievements of previous food aid drives launched under directives of Sheikh Mohammed over the past three years. ‘10 Million Meals’ in Ramadan 2020 was the first and largest show of solidarity of its kind supporting victims of the COVID-19 pandemic within the UAE.

This was followed in Ramadan 2021 by ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign which was the largest regional food support campaign spanning 20 countries in the Arab region, Africa and Asia.

Last year’s ‘1 Billion Meals’ was the largest of its kind regionally, providing 1 billion meals in 50 countries and furthering the UAE’s contribution to the global effort to eradicate hunger.

Donation channels

Amidst this growing response, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website, as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.