Dubai: Tiger Group has contributed Dh25 million to the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.
Tiger Group today pledged its donation over a period of five years.
Waleed Al Zoubi, Chairman of Tiger Group, said: “We have come to anticipate [Sheikh Mohammed’s] innovative humanitarian initiatives, establishing values of charity and reviving the culture of endowment. Such efforts have put the UAE on the global scene of humanitarian work.”
He added: “Tiger Group is honoured to be part of [the campaign], which turns giving and charity into an established sustainable culture. I encourage all UAE based companies to practice social responsibility and take part in such impactful initiatives.”
The campaign, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan to emphasise its values of compassion, solidarity and generosity, is an extension of previous food aid drives, starting in Ramadan 2020 with ‘10 Million Meals’, followed by ‘100 Million Meals’ in Ramadan 2021 and ‘1 Billion Meals’ in Ramadan 2022.
Donation channels
Amidst this growing response, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website, as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).
Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.
Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the ‘Donations’ tab.