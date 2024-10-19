Abu Dhabi: An artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that helps residents complete around 800 government services has been launched in Abu Dhabi.

Residents can post photos to report any issues distorting the image of Abu Dhabi and have been resolved through the platform, called TAMM 3.0 app - an upgraded version of the unified digital platform TAMM.

“TAMM is a one-stop solution for completing all government services. It’s one-of-a-kind in the world. To date, we are the only one in the world to provide such comprehensive services,” Dr Mohamed Al Askar, the Director-General of the TAMM programme, said at the Gitex Global tech show in Dubai, which concluded on Friday.

Services include obtaining a driving and firearm licence, vehicle registration, parking, DARB, renewing Emirates ID, birth certificate, animal ownership, booking a wedding hall, loans, paying utility bills, social support, and death certificate among others.

Users must log in with their UAE Pass to complete most services. Currently, the TAMM platform serves about 2.5 million daily customers.

What’s new?

The upgraded app offers personalised support for streamlined government services, step-by-step guidance in a conversational format, hands-free voice interaction capability, and multiple payment methods.

The new AI assistant will be a feature to ease the provision of government services for individuals, businesses, and entities.

“This is using AI is a new way to serve our customers. It’s an intelligent system, which knows you and the government services, and interacts to complete the service,” Dr Al Askar told Gulf News.

Dr Al Askar offered a step-by-step live demonstration on renewing his car registration. From paying fines, getting insurance quotes, comparing the best rates, and making the payment, it takes about a minute to finish the renewal.

“The full product delivery is run through AI. It is saving us the requirement gathering of 97 per cent. Also, you can save 100,000 hours of work a month, and 55,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.”

The new app also has TAMM Spaces to access asset information, and a Smart To-Do List to track applications and deadlines.

Dr Al Askar pointed out that an increasing number of private sector players are joining the platform. “The majority of private sector entities see the utility of this platform.”

Community issues

Residents can also use TAMM to alert authorities about such as waste disposal, potholes, and loud noise, among others.