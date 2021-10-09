More than 600 services from various departments already available on the app

Abu Dhabi: For residents in Abu Dhabi, applying for an economic licence is as easy as paying a traffic fine: The entire process can be completed with a few mouse clicks. In fact, more than 600 integrated Abu Dhabi government services are now available through the TAMM portal and even more are expected to come on board by the end of the year.

The app is designed to eliminate the need for people to visit government service centres to carry out their transactions, particularly the ones that involve application and document submission. It is operated by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), which aims to develop excellence in the emirate’s government services.

“The Abu Dhabi Government Services Ecosystem ‘TAMM’ was established to provide people with a unified omni-channel experience, and easy access to all Abu Dhabi Government services through a one-stop shop. TAMM digital channels are a key enabler of this mission, [including the app]. Currently, the app offers over 600 integrated services provided by over 30 Abu Dhabi government entities, representing 87 per cent of all government services. And we are looking at reaching 100 per cent integration by the end of the year,” Aisha Al Marzooqi, executive director for government services at the ADDA, told Gulf News.

Go-to platform

The app, connected to the TAMM website, service centres and call centres, allows users to obtain information about government services in the emirate, pay for services and complete application processes.

“Ultimately, the goal is for TAMM to become the go-to platform for all customers when it comes to availing Abu Dhabi Government services. Through this platform, we want their experience to be seamless, proactive, personalised, and convenient,” Al Marzooqi said.

Cost savings

The new ecosystem boasts of some exciting user convenience and cost-saving statistics. More than eight million days are currently saved annually, which amount to more than Dh380 million. Government entities also benefit from cost savings of up to Dh15 million from 110,000 employee man-days saved.

“These estimates are projected to grow significantly as more services are integrated into TAMM and as customer adoption increases. After all, the TAMM ecosystem reflects the Abu Dhabi Government’s collective and tremendous efforts to reduce the burden on customers and cut the processing time for services,” Al Marzooqi said.

Increasing demand

Already, the app has been downloaded more than 280,000 times, with more than half a million logged sessions. Al Marzooqi said more and more people are logging on to the app to access government services and to keep up with news and events.

The TAMM ecosystem also has a mandate to ensure convenient access for residents who may not be able to utilise digital channels. Accordingly, TAMM digital agents are trained to assist residents with the app and TAMM portal.

Access for special groups

“Specifically, to encourage and support our elderly and people of determination (POD) to utilise TAMM for their convenience and safety, we have implemented a series of initiatives dedicated just for them. The TAMM Car initiative, for instance, sees a team of professionals visiting the elderly at their homes to help them complete government transactions. Additionally, communication devices are placed in parking lots of TAMM service centres so that residents visiting these locations can speak directly to call centre agents and access services from the comfort of their cars,” Al Marzooqi said.

Last month, the ADDA also launched TAMM Mobile Service Centres, through which mobile stations were set up in remote areas. The first such centre has recently been inaugurated at Al Hudairiyat Island and includes a waiting area, a one-on-one assistance corner and a self-service area where customers can conveniently and quickly complete their transactions. It also offers a ‘Drive-Through’ service to enable individuals to avail of government services without leaving their vehicles. Officials said that more locations will be added soon.

Popular services

Asked about the most popular TAMM services, Al Marzooqi said that many users use the channels to apply for economic licences from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. Users can also now pay off their traffic fines, or apply for the renewal of drivers’ licenses from Abu Dhabi Police.

“We have partnered with Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC) and Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC), allowing us to facilitate their customers’ electricity and water bill payments. Residents can also renew their resident parking permits and request a property ownership certificate from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT). Meanwhile, students, can request for attested report cards and study certificates from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).” Al Marzooqi said.

What can you do on TAMM?

The channels offer a range of Abu Dhabi government services for users:

-Pay your water and electricity bill with Abu Dhabi Distribution Company.

-Apply for a new licence or renew driver’s licence from Abu Dhabi Police.

-Pay off your traffic fine with Abu Dhabi Police.

-Apply for a new residential parking permit with the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Mawaqif service.

-Request for an attested copy of your report card from Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.