Dubai: Volunteers from Dubai Police climbed up and down Hatta mountains as part of the positive spirit initiative.
In line with the country’s celebrations of Expo 2020 Dubai, 320 volunteers from Dubai Police, including officers and civilians, and people of determination, alongside a team from Navy DXB fitness club, climbed up and down the mountain in three hours.
The event comes as part of Dubai Police’s efforts to promote tourist destinations in the emirate.
Brigadier Khaled Shuhail, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness in Dubai Police and Chairman of the Positive Spirit Initiative Committee, praised the climbers’ efforts who contributed towards achieving the initiative’s goal.
“They raised a banner containing logos of Dubai Police, Positive Spirit initiative, Dubai Police Council for People of Determination and Expo 2020 at the top of the mountain. This event promotes the objectives of the ‘Positive Spirit’ initiative,” Brig Shuhail said in a statement.