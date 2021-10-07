The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) have urged the public to be cautious of sea snakes on Abu Dhabi’s beaches as winter approaches and temperatures fall.
In a notice, EAD advised residents to stay away from any sea snakes found on shore and avoid handling them.
"The sea snakes, known as ‘Bu jinn’, are usually placid and do not harm people unless provoked. They swim to shallow waters to feed and breed and can be seen swimming in open waters or close to beaches, especially on Saadiyat Island and at Abu Dhabi Corniche," the EAD noted.
"Anyone encountering a sea snake is urged to avoid touching it or trying to catch it, and to inform the beach’s management or call Abu Dhabi Government call centre on 800 555. Anyone bitten by a sea snake must go to hospital immediately," it added.