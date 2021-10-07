His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has directed to grant Umm Al Quwain government employees an 8-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, with their families and participate in enriching their experiences in the global event.
Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has also directed to grant Fujairah government employees a 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.