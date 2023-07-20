Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, represented by the Security Media Department in the Leadership Affairs Sector, won the category of the best media campaign on social media platforms within the Global Business Excellence Awards for the year 2023, which is one of the most prominent awards of excellence and the most participatory from government and private sector organizations around the world. the world.

The award recognised the media campaign “Be Cautious” as the best global communication campaign on social networks. It is also considered the most successful and distinguished global media campaign at the level of planning and preparation.

It is also recognised as the best in overcoming challenges during implementation, taking into account the influential results achieved by the campaign in hitting institutional priorities and goals.

Starting with the theme of the campaign, and its extreme importance in raising societal awareness of disturbing crimes, through the innovative communication tools of the campaign, the diversity of materials, messages, and media channels used, leading to the distinguished results of the campaign, represented in the spread, influence, and interaction of followers on social networks.

The Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, appreciated the directives of our wise leadership towards its continuous promotion of innovation, creativity and modernity in all fields, which had a great impact on the leadership of Abu Dhabi Police and its leadership in lists and indicators of competitiveness and its winning of many local, regional and international awards. future prospects.