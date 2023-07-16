Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have been awarded the highest rank for governmental innovation from Global Innovations Institute (GInI).
After receiving the ranking, Abu Dhabi Police became the first global police force to receive the accreditation, in recognition of its efforts to adopt innovative measures, including the use of AI to enhance security and community wellbeing.
Abu Dhabi Police also received an accreditation for its Applied Innovation Lab with a distinguished grade.
Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, expressed his profound pride in the achievement that bolsters the competitive successes of Abu Dhabi Police. This feat, he said, has been made possible thanks to the unwavering guidance and support of the wise leadership, as well as the consistent and exceptional efforts of all staff members, who are continually committed to achieving global police leadership.
Al Mazrouei underscored that this exceptional and unmatched international accomplishment of Abu Dhabi Police is the result of constant development efforts and the institutional values that boost leadership and innovation. He added that Abu Dhabi Police is striving to optimise resource utilisation, keep up with the rapidly evolving technological and artificial intelligence domains, which will in turn, positively influence the security and safety procedures, and enhance the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Al Mazrouei emphasised that Abu Dhabi Police will spare no effort to seize and harness innovative opportunities for enhancing and fortifying the police system in Abu Dhabi. He affirmed their commitment to utilising all necessary resources, infrastructure, and knowledge to realise their strategic priorities and global competitiveness, aligning with the ambitions and vision of the wise leadership.
GInI is the world’s leading professional certification, accreditation, and membership association in the field of innovation.