It’s been over a week since the Maharashtra assembly election results were announced, but it is still unclear who will occupy the coveted gaddi (seat) of the Chief Minister. Even though the swearing-in ceremony has already been announced for 5 December.

As one wag puts it, it is like having the date of the wedding without knowing who the groom is. No wonder, speculation over who should be Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister still runs rife.

As this column goes to press, we still remain more or less in the dark about who will occupy the hot seat—or, should I say, wear the crown of thorns. Nevertheless, some fundamental issues regarding the choice will persist. Let us examine these.

In the aftermath of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the state stands at a political crossroads, with the critical decision of who should lead as Chief Minister looming large.

While Eknath Shinde has served as a stabilising figure during his tenure, the argument for Devendra Fadnavis to assume the role of Chief Minister is compelling, rooted in his proven leadership, strategic political acumen, and track record of effective governance that promises to steer Maharashtra towards further development and prosperity.

A long-term vision

Fadnavis emerged as a dynamic leader during his tenure as Maharashtra's Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019. Moreover, he was the first leader in three decades to complete his five-year term as CM. During this period, he implemented several key initiatives that left a lasting imprint on the state's development trajectory.

His tenure was marked by an ambitious agenda aimed at positioning Maharashtra as a leading economic hub. Projects like “Make in Maharashtra,” designed to attract industrial investment, and rural development initiatives like the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, aimed at making Maharashtra drought-free, showcased his vision for holistic growth.

Under Fadnavis's leadership, Maharashtra made significant strides in infrastructure development. His administration accelerated projects like the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, vital for decongesting Mumbai and enhancing connectivity.

These initiatives reflect a long-term vision for urban development, crucial for a state where urbanisation is rapidly increasing. With Fadnavis back in the CM's chair, there is a promise of continuity in these mega infrastructure projects, ensuring their completion and benefiting the state's economic and social fabric.

Perhaps more important than these achievements is his track record in political strategy and coalition management, especially for a state like Maharashtra. Though senior and more experienced, Fadnavis sacrificed his claim to the CM’s throne by yielding to breakaway Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

He has proven himself adept at managing regional alliances. When the political chessboard of Maharashtra was dramatically altered following the 2019 elections, Fadnavis found himself in a situation where strategic sacrifices were necessary for the greater good of the BJP's political standing.

He was initially sworn in as Chief Minister in a dramatic late-night ceremony, only to step down shortly thereafter, allowing Shinde, who had split from the Shiv Sena, to take the CM's chair. This move was seen as a masterstroke, stabilising the BJP's position in the state by integrating a significant faction of the Shiv Sena into their fold.

Fulfilment of the voters' mandate

Fadnavis's decision to yield the CM post to Shinde was a significant political sacrifice. It was not merely about stepping back from the limelight but also about consolidating the party's power by embracing a new ally. This act of political generosity was crucial at the time, as it prevented a potential power vacuum and provided stability to the BJP's governance narrative in Maharashtra.

Now, with the BJP's overwhelming mandate in the recent elections, it is time to acknowledge and reward the patience shown by Fadnavis. His ability to work as Deputy Chief Minister under Shinde has already demonstrated his capacity to set aside personal ambitions and function effectively within a coalition framework.

His return to the top leadership role would enable the BJP to adopt a more assertive stance in state politics, potentially stabilising the government further.

Some argue that the high command does not favour strong regional leaders, but this would be a grave mistake if the ruling BJP aims for a bright future. Critics often say Yogi Adityanath is tolerated because Uttar Pradesh is too significant a state to ignore.

Losing UP would mean losing power at the Centre. Maharashtra, however, is the second most important state in India in terms of the total number of MPs it sends to the Lok Sabha. Historically, no major leader has been allowed to emerge on the national stage from Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar was curtailed, prompting him to leave the Congress and form his own regional outfit.

The BJP has a chance to rectify this neglect. A cohort of second-tier leaders with strong regional support bases would ensure the BJP does not become top-heavy and weak in the middle or at the grassroots. Fadnavis has proven himself adept at managing regional alliances as well as being a national figure.

His return to the CM's post would be seen as a fulfilment of the voters' mandate, who have shown their faith in the BJP's vision for Maharashtra, much of which was articulated and executed by Fadnavis during his earlier term. He has patiently waited his turn. Now, having led the Mahayuti to victory, denying him his due would send the wrong signal.

As of now, the suspense remains. We do not know what deals are being worked out behind the curtains, but we will soon find out.