In 2019, Maurizio Cattelan’s piece Comedian, a banana duct-taped to a wall, caused a stir when it sold for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami Beach. The piece, later resold for $6.24 million, sparked debate about what qualifies as art in the modern world.

At first glance, it seems simple, even absurd. But Comedian invites us to reflect on the ongoing evolution of art, from technical mastery to conceptual exploration, and raises important questions about the role of the artist, the value of art, and the influence of the market.

To understand the significance of Comedian, it’s useful to look at the evolution of art over the past century. For centuries, art was defined by its technical skill — think of the works of Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, or Rembrandt. Art was often about representing beauty, precision, or spiritual themes through careful craftsmanship and realistic portrayal.

However, the early 20th century saw movements like Dadaism and Surrealism challenge these conventions. Dadaism, reacting to the horrors of the first World War, rejected the idea of art as a beautiful, well-executed object.

Instead, artists like Marcel Duchamp embraced randomness and absurdity, famously with his Fountain (1917), a porcelain urinal signed “R. Mutt,” which questioned the very definition of art. Similarly, Surrealism, led by figures like Salvador Dalí, used dreamlike, illogical imagery to explore the subconscious, further breaking down traditional notions of art.

This questioning of art’s boundaries paved the way for conceptual art, where the idea behind the work takes precedence over technique or form. Artists began to prioritise concept over execution, with works that might be simple in material but rich in meaning.

Visually complex or skilfully executed

By the time Cattelan introduced Comedian, this emphasis on concept had become a core element of contemporary art. But does a banana duct-taped to a wall really constitute art, or is it simply a gimmick?

At its core, Comedian exemplifies the spirit of conceptual art. The banana, an everyday object, is anything but extraordinary in itself. Yet its placement in a gallery, with the simple act of taping it to a wall, transforms it into an artwork.

The piece challenges the notion that art must be visually complex or skilfully executed. Instead, it raises questions about context and value: What makes something art? Is it the artist’s intention, the setting in which it is presented, or the meaning we ascribe to it?

In today’s art world, where value is often determined by reputation and context, Cattelan’s piece highlights how meaning is sometimes created not through intricate craftsmanship but through the artist’s ability to provoke thought. Cattelan forces us to confront the question: Can anything be art?

One of the most controversial aspects of Comedian is its price tag. The banana sold for $120,000 and was later resold for $6.24 million. This raises significant questions about how art is valued in the contemporary market. The high price seems less about the banana itself and more about the context in which it exists. This phenomenon isn’t new, as art has long been a commodity, with its value influenced by factors beyond artistic merit.

Value of an artwork

Some argue that the absurdity of the price highlights the artificial nature of art’s economic value. The work, despite its simplicity, commands a price that reflects the art world’s fascination with novelty and spectacle, not the intrinsic value of the object itself. This could be seen as a critique of the art market’s absurdity, where the value of an artwork can be inflated based on reputation, rarity, or shock value.

The central question raised by Comedian is whether or not it qualifies as art. The banana itself is not unique — anyone could recreate the piece with a similar banana and some duct tape. Some argue that this challenges our understanding of art, suggesting that the meaning of a piece is determined not by its materials or execution but by the context in which it’s presented.

Perhaps Comedian doesn’t provide a simple answer to what constitutes art. Instead, it raises critical questions about how art is valued and how much influence the artist and the market have on shaping what is considered significant. Is the value of art determined by its ability to provoke thought and challenge conventions, or is it simply the latest in a series of provocative stunts that cater to an art world hungry for novelty?

As we move further into the 21st century, works like Comedian will continue to shape and redefine the meaning of art in our time, demonstrating that art, at its core, is about ideas, not objects.