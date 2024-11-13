In our fast-paced, ever-demanding world, it’s easy to confuse the act of living with the act of merely existing. Both are states of being, yet they represent vastly different experiences. While existing is a passive, survival-driven mode, living is active, intentional, and imbued with purpose.

Existing: A Routine Without Passion

To exist is to go through the motions of life without ever fully engaging with it. Many people today fall into this trap. They wake up, go to work, attend social obligations, and repeat the same cycle each day. But in all the busyness, they rarely ask themselves why they’re doing these things or whether they bring them any true joy. While these activities may be necessary to sustain life, they often feel mechanical and disconnected from any deeper sense of meaning.

As existential psychologist Rollo May writes, “The opposite of courage in our society is not cowardice, it is conformity.” Existing, in this sense, is about conforming to societal expectations—following routines, fulfilling obligations, and accepting the status quo without challenge. It’s as if we’re on autopilot, surrendering to the demands of daily life, without ever pausing to reflect on what truly matters to us.

Sigmund Freud, too, addressed the tension between survival and meaning. In Civilisation and Its Discontents, he describes the human condition as being defined by the conflict between the instinctual desires of the id and the constraints imposed by society.

Freud believed that much of modern life is spent in a tension between satisfying primal urges and conforming to the expectations of civilisation—often leading individuals to exist rather than live, trapped in a cycle of repression and frustration.

Living: Intentionality and Passion

On the other hand, living is about actively pursuing one’s deepest values, dreams, and passions. Living means engaging with life in a way that feels meaningful and authentic. It’s not simply about existing—it’s about making deliberate choices that align with who you are and what you care about.

As philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, often considered the father of existentialism, famously said, “Life can only be understood backwards, but it must be lived forwards.” In Kierkegaard’s view, living requires us to reflect on our experiences while still moving forward with courage and conviction. It calls for embracing uncertainty, finding meaning even in discomfort, and staying true to our authentic selves in the process.

To live means seeking out experiences that resonate with your values, taking risks that push you to grow, and nurturing relationships that bring joy and fulfillment. It’s not about ticking off a checklist of daily tasks; it’s about infusing each moment with purpose. Whether you’re pursuing a lifelong dream, discovering a new passion, or taking time to grow emotionally, living is about the richness of each day, not the number of days you mark off the calendar.

Living involves stepping outside the comfort zone, embracing uncertainty, and accepting that life will not always follow a set path. But in this very unpredictability, one can find the freedom to truly be alive.

As the renowned psychologist and author Viktor Frankl, who survived the atrocities of Nazi concentration camps, wrote in his seminal book Man’s Search for Meaning: “Those who have a ‘why’ to live, can bear with almost any ‘how.’”

Frankl’s insight about having a ‘why’ to live is deeply rooted in Nietzsche’s philosophy. In fact, Frankl’s famous quote is a paraphrase of a line from Nietzsche’s Maxims and Arrows. This powerful idea shaped Frankl’s logotherapy, emphasising that meaning can help us overcome even the most difficult circumstances.

How to Start Living, Not Just Existing?

If you feel like you’re merely existing and want to embrace a more meaningful life, the first step is self-reflection. Ask yourself: Are you living in alignment with your values and dreams? Are your actions a true reflection of who you are, or are they shaped by fear, societal pressure, or the expectations of others?

Here are some practical ways to shift from merely existing to truly living:

• Prioritise Passion: Take time to identify what excites you and makes you feel alive. Look for ways to incorporate those passions into your daily life. Even small changes can spark a sense of fulfillment and joy.

• Take Risks: Living fully means embracing uncertainty. Don’t be afraid to take chances, even when they scare you. Risks can lead to personal growth and new experiences that enrich your life.

• Connect Meaningfully: The relationships we invest in play a key role in how we experience life. Surround yourself with people who inspire and support you, and let go of those who drain your energy. Meaningful connections deepen our sense of purpose and make life feel more vibrant.

• Practice Gratitude: When we’re merely existing, we often overlook the richness of the present moment. Make gratitude a daily practice. Reflect on the things you’re thankful for, no matter how small, and you’ll begin to notice the beauty and depth in every moment of your life.

Ultimately, the choice between living and existing comes down to awareness and intentionality. Life doesn’t have to be just about survival; it can be about experiencing each moment fully, finding meaning, and living with purpose.

The difference between living and existing may be subtle at times, but it is profound. The question is not just, “Are you alive?” but, “Are you ready to start living fully?” The choice is yours. Embrace the uncertainty, pursue your passions, and create a life that feels truly yours. After all, the only way to truly live is to make the conscious choice to do so.