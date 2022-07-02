1 of 3
DUBAI BECOMES HUB OF HIGHER EDUCATION: Dubai has become hub of higher education with dozens of top quality universities from around the world operating in the emirate. According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), some eighty-two per cent of international universities in Dubai have earned four or five-star ratings in the latest cycle of the Rating of International Higher Education Institutions in Dubai. The findings speak volumes of high standards of education being offered in Dubai as the ratings system measures the quality of education and services provided to more than 16,000 students in Dubai’s 17 international higher education institutions. The rating will attract more students from around the world as it helps students and their parents decide on the best university. [COMMENT BY: Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor]
Image Credit: Shutterstock
SALAH ENDS TRANSFER SPECULATION BY AGREEING TO NEW LIVERPOOL DEAL: Mo Salah was very close to leaving Liverpool this summer and that would have been a massive blow for coach Jurgen Klopp. Real Madrid were rumoured to be the next destination for the Egyptian forward but the Reds offered their 30-year-old talisman a deal worth more than £350,000-a-week which convinced him to stay for three more years. Liverpool fans all around the world will be delighted with the news. He has been absolutely key to the success the club has enjoyed since arriving from Roma five years ago. He helped the Merseysiders win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. On a personal note he has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances and has won three Premier League Golden Boots and been named the PFA player of the year twice. With his best years still ahead of him, Liverpool will hope he can continue to do the business for them. [COMMENT BY: Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor]
Image Credit: AFP
CELEBRATION OF THE WEIRD AND UNIQUE: Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ has broken a streaming record, after the second part of season four was released. According to Nielsen, ‘Stranger Things’ racked up 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of May 30-June 5, the biggest weekly total for any streaming programme. Its great popularity comes down to its unique plot that has fascinated viewers and shown that not everything has to be a remake or an adaptation in order to be successful. Audiences will always prefer hearing strange and never-before-seen stories. [COMMENT BY: Jennifer Barretto, Assistant Editor]
Image Credit: Netflix