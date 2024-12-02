As the UAE celebrates Eid Al Etihad, the nation continues to redefine urban transportation, solidifying its status as a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility. Central to this vision is Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), spearheading innovations such as flying taxis and trackless trams that promise to revolutionise how people navigate the city. These initiatives, paired with a commitment to sustainability and visionary urban planning, prepare Dubai for its growing population while positioning the UAE as a global pioneer in future mobility.

A seamless network

A connected, efficient transport network is at the heart of Dubai’s strategy to future-proof mobility. By integrating advanced mobility systems with established modes such as the metro and buses, RTA is creating an interconnected ecosystem designed for convenience and efficiency.

Ahmed Bahrozyan

“RTA is committed to creating a seamless, interconnected transport network in Dubai that integrates advanced modes like flying taxis and trackless trams with existing systems,” explains Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of The Public Transport Agency, RTA. “Efforts are centred on developing a comprehensive mobility plan that optimises connectivity and enhances the overall customer experience.”

With Dubai’s population expected to grow by 3.6 per cent annually until 2030, RTA’s investment in multi-modal hubs ensures that transport systems remain efficient and accessible for all.

Autonomous ambitions

The emirate’s goal to achieve 25 per cent autonomous transportation by 2030 is underpinned by groundbreaking initiatives like flying taxis and trackless trams.

“These initiatives reflect RTA’s commitment to deploying autonomous, sustainable solutions that reduce congestion and enhance mobility,” Bahrozyan says.

Dubai’s advanced mobility solutions will provide on-demand, driverless services tailored to urban travellers, while promising eco-friendly, autonomous transport options that bypass traditional road congestion. However, the introduction of futuristic transport comes with challenges, including public concerns about safety and inclusivity.

Bahrozyan highlights RTA’s focus on maintaining the highest standards: “RTA prioritises safety and accessibility in the development of flying taxis, addressing public concerns through rigorous safety standards and extensive testing. Each vehicle undergoes meticulous inspections and meets the highest global safety certifications.”

Flying taxi services will also prioritise inclusivity, ensuring accessibility for individuals with disabilities and catering to Dubai’s diverse population. “Accessibility is also a key focus, with services designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities,” adds Bahrozyan. “RTA’s emphasis on inclusivity ensures that all residents and visitors can benefit from this advanced mode of transport, fostering a transport ecosystem that serves diverse user needs.”

Managing the skies

The operation of flying taxis also brings unique airspace management challenges. “To support efficient airspace management and prevent congestion as the flying taxi fleet grows, RTA is working in collaboration with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and global aviation experts. Advanced systems for air traffic management, route optimisation, and flight scheduling are being developed to ensure smooth, reliable service,” says Bahrozyan, adding that dedicated air corridors and strategically placed vertiports will ensure safe, uninterrupted operations for a growing fleet, projected to reach 100 vehicles.

Setting global benchmarks