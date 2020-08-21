MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, arrives in Dubai
The IPL tournament begins in the UAE on September 19
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina are ready for the next stage in their careers as they landed in the UAE on Friday for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Both the former India captain and veteran all-rounder announced their retirements from international cricket duties for India earlier this week, and were among the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) members who touched down in the UAE on Friday for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The yellow shirts were seen streaming through Dubai International Airport shrtly after their jet landed in Friday evening.

CSK had a six-day long conditioning camp between August 15 and 20 in Chennai prior to the flight. Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh did not depart for Dubai with the rest of the squad due to personal reasons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid a rich tribute to both Dhoni and Raina after they hung their boots from international cricket.

The IPL 13, slated to run from September 19 to November 10, will be played across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.