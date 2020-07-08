1 of 6
West Indies' Shannon Gabriel (second right) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England opener Dom Sibley on the first day of the first Test match between England and the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England today. When Kemar Roach bowled the first delivery after play got under way after a rain delay, it marked resumption of international cricket after March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Indies players 'takes a knee' in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on the first day of the first Test against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The #Black Lives Matter movement gained steam all over the world following the death of George Floyd, an unmarked black man, in the US in May.
Players of both teams observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic before the start of play. More than half-a-million deaths have been reported throughout the world in the last six months.
England's senior fast bowler Stuart Broad wears a protective face mask during the warm-up before the start of first day's play. Broad was, however, dropped at his homeground for the first time since 2012.
Umpires, armed with with protective face masks and umbrellas, during the warm up before the start of play. Lunch was taken early after England won the toss and decided to bat.
England fast bowler Mark Wood warms up with a teammate as both teams waited for over two hours before play began after lunch.
