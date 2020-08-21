Dubai: Little IPL superfan Samaira could not resist her Indian cricket superstar dad, Rohit Sharma, pack his bags before he boarded a flight along with his Mumbai Indians teammates to Dubai for the 13th Indian Premier League tournament in the UAE.
One-year-old Samaira was born in December 2018 to Rohit and his wife Ritika, who incidentally manages her husband’s sport tours around the world.
“Got my packer in chief to help me get ready for the UAE. Thanks Sammy,” Rohit wrote on Twitter after posting a cute pic of Samaira playing around with his kit before he put on a full body suit to head to the airport.
Samaira is clearly an IPL fan as Mumbai later posted a picture of her at the airport, with the tag: “All-set for Samaira’s second @IPL,” alongside a love heart.
Defending champions Mumbai went super safe choosing to wear full body suits, shoe covers, gloves, face masks and transparent goggles to protect themselves against any chance of contacting the coronavirus during their travel to the UAE to defend their title.
Notwithstanding, the players, who were already tested for COVID-19 multiple times before departure, will now undergo a six-day isolation period in Dubai with testing on days 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the IPL 2020’s bio-secure bubble and start training. Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.