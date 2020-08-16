1 of 10
A three kilometre race taking place at -4 degree Celsius temperature at the Ski Dubai indoor resort. The DXB Snow Run, the first of its kind in the world, received an overwhelming response from members of UAE’s enthusiastic sports-loving community.
Image Credit: AFP
The DXB Snow Run is a unique event that allows participants to not just escape the summer heat, but also gives them an opportunity to become a part of history as this is the first such event to be staged in this part of the world, and most certainly, this is the world’s first snow running competition taking place in the summer.
Image Credit: AFP
Participants take part in the "DXB Snow Run", a three kilometre race taking place at -4 degree Celsius temperature at the Ski Dubai indoor resort as part of the "DXB Snow Week" . Organised by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in cooperation with Ski Dubai as the opening act of the two-day ‘DXB Snow Week’, the DXB Snow Run saw a vibrant collection of men and women, representing 46 different nationalities, turn the venue into a carnival.
Image Credit: AFP
Billed as the ‘Return to Safe Sport’ competition, the ski and snowboard event is open to all competent racers, freestyle skiers and snowboarders, with competitions taking place in four disciplines - Slalom Skiing, Giant Slalom, Slopestyle and Big Air.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
A participant competes in a skiing contest.
Image Credit: AFP
The winter and snow sports sector is the third segment to be opened for competition by Dubai Sports Council following weeks of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic.Above, participants slide down a slope.
Image Credit: AFP
A skier performs a jump during a contest as part of the "DXB Snow Week" . The DXB Snow Week will be one of the first snow sports competition in the world to be held with social distancing measures in place.
Image Credit: AFP
Open to men and women aged from 18-62 years, the 3km DXB Snow Run is a part of the ‘DXB Snow Week’ and is being organised by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in cooperation with Ski Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP