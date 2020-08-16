1 of 9
India's great Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who revolutionized limited overs cricket with his improvisation and devastating batting power, announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Cricketers thanked Dhoni for 'wonderful memories' after cricketer announced his retirement. Tennis player Sania Mirza on Sunday paid tribute to former Indian cricket team's captain MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement and termed the latter as a "legend" and one of her all-time favourite athletes. "#DHONI what a legend you are .. one of my all time fav athletes and personalities on and off the field .. thank you for everything you have done and good luck with the future... it's been an honor to be an athlete in the same era as you from the same country," Mirza tweeted.
Union home minister Amit Shah gave a thumbs up to his “cool temperament” and said the world will miss his much acclaimed helicopter shots. “I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank @msdhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India’s favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats,” Shah tweeted. In another tweet, he wrote, “@msdhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!”
Union minister and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur said Dhoni’s legacy will inspire generations of cricketers. “@msdhoni’s ‘Stumping’ has left a legendary ‘Stamp’ on Indian cricket and a legacy that will inspire generations of cricketers. “Captain Cool” will forever be “Not Out” in the hearts of Indians and cricket lovers around the world. All the best !” he said in a tweet.
Rohit Sharma said he will miss the former captain in the blue jersey but is looking forward to meeting him in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sharma took to his social media and wrote, "One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni."
BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said in his tweet, his leadership qualities will be hard to match. “It is the end of an era. What a player he (MS Dhoni) has been for the country & world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something, which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game,” Ganguly said according to ANI.
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu offered their best wishes to former India cricketer MS Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. N Chandrababu Naidu took to the social media platform Twitter where he said: "I wish @msdhoni all the best as he embarks on a new journey in life. We will miss you donning the Indian jersey and giving us some of the best cricketing moments. You've made India proud and we value that very much. Farewell #MSDhoni."
Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist on Sunday congratulated MS Dhoni on his achievements after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket. "Always a pleasure to play against you @mahi7781 You did it with style, flamboyance and above all else, calmness. Your own way. The Dhoni way. Congrats on all you achieved," Gilchrist said in an Instagram post.
Indian Captain posted on his insta handle: 'Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you 👏🇮🇳 @mahi7781'
Crickety legend and master blaster aslo wrote: 'Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @mahi7781. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings.'
