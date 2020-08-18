1 of 6
K.L. Rahul (left) and Anil Kumble, captain and head coach of Kings XI Punjab, had a knocking session after the team assembled in New Delhi. They are scheduled to fly into Dubai in a chartered jet on Thursday.
K.L.Rahul, whom the Indian team management may now turn to slip into M.S.Dhoni's shoes for wicketkeeping in white ball cricket, tries an inside out shot during the Kings XI Punjab camp in New Delhi.
Sunil Narine, the lynchpin of Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack, hones his mystery skills before the IPL.
Robin Uthappa, IPL's man for all seasons, is all masked up at the team hotel in Mumbai. Uthappa, who was the highest scorer in the 2014 edition for Kolkata Knight Riders when the IPL was played in the UAE, will turn out for Rajasthan Royals this season.
Varun Aaron, former Indian pace bowler, is well-protected before the Rajasthan Royals leave their Mumbai base for Dubai. The Steve Smith-led team will be staying in One and Only at the Palm Island in Dubai.
Riyan Parag, the teenaged allrounder of Rajasthan Royals who impressed in the limited opportunities last year, looks excited ahead of his UAE adventure.
