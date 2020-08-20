1 of 9
It's official, the IPL has landed in the UAE.
The Rajasthan Royals were the first IPL franchise to touch down in the UAE as they landed in Dubai on Thursday afternoon.
The Royals were minus captain Steve Smith, who will join up with his teammates after he completes international duty with Australia in England.
The Royals were in full protective gear to prevent the spread of coronavirus - the pandemic is the cause of this year's IPL being held in the UAE.
And the Royals will be hoping the pink and blue will be flying high come the final on November 10.
There were plenty of excited faces on board the Kings XI Punjab flight too, all of which were suitably well covered with face masks.
KXIP star pace bowler Mohammed Shami tweeted: "Apne munde, off to Dubai," with a lion face emoji.
With KXIP and Rajasthan Royals here already, the remaining teams are expected in the coming days, with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings landing on Friday.
After their arrival at the One & Only, The Palm, the Rajasthan contingent were given a rundown about how things will operate in the hotel under the bio bubble protocols.
