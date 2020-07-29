1 of 7
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) 800 wickets: The 'Smiling Assassin' adjective fits the Sri Lankan spin king to the tee as he still sits head and shoulders above any other bowler in the top Test wicket-takers' tally with 800 wickets. Murali fought the stigma of being a 'chucker' right through his bowling career, but always enjoyed the confidence of his captain Arjuna Ranatunga who backed him to the hilt. An economy rate of 2.47 runs sumps up his phenomenal consistency across the 133 Test matches, with a best-ever haul of 9-51 and that of 16-220 from a Test match.
Shane Warne (Australia) 708: The Australian spin king had been one of the most charismatic characters of the game - a man who was capable of bowling the 'ball of the century' to Mike Gatting and be also involved in countless controversies. The leg spin ace finished at 145 Test matches, with a career-best haul of 8/91 and best match figures of 12-118.
Anil Kumble (India) 619: For a leg spinner who was often criticised for not being a big turner of the ball, 'Jumbo,' as he was nicknamed, turned out to be one of the biggest matchwinners for India during the '90s and well into the first decade of the new millennium. His 10 for 74 (pictured) against Pakistan at the Feroze Shah Kotla in New Delhi will remain a part of cricket's folklore for ever. His 619 wickets came from 132 Tests while his cconomy rate was an enviable 2.69.
James Anderson (England) 589: At 37 years and still going strong, he has proved himself to be arguably the best seam bowler from the country which has produced several fast bowling greats from Freddie Trueman, Bob Willis or Darren Gough. A great role model of discipline and hard work, the master of reverse swing has now played 153 Tests and boasts of a best innings haul of 7/42 and an economy rate of 2.86.
Glenn McGrath (Australia) 563: Talk of unerring line and accuracy, and the stereotype among modern greats can't get any better than the Australian, nicknamed the 'Pigeon.' Part of the golden generation of contemporary Australian cricket, McGrath took 124 Tests to finish with his tally with a best innings haul of 8/24 and a phenomenal economy rate of 2.49.
Courtney Walsh (West Indies) 519: The contribution of the gentle giant of the West Indies cricket often tends to get overshadowed in the legacy of the great fast bowlers produced by the island nation. He finished on 132 Tests, during which his best haul in an innings was 7/37 and an economy rate of 2.53.
Stuart Broad (England) 500: The fresh-faced England fast bowler has come a long way from being once hit by India's Yuvraj Singh for six sixes in an over during the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007 to be the latest entrant in a somewhat exclusive club. Over the years, he has formed this 'Old Firm' with James Anderson and the duo now share 1089 Test wickets from 293 matches between them. Watch this space for more...
