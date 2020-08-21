Dubai: Sport is a big business but with the coronavirus pandemic forcing most events to be postponed or cancelled altogether, fans are left with just a handful of competitions to get involved in.
Horse racing, MMA, football and cricket are some of the sports that have found ways to host events during this difficult time, thanks to efforts by the authorities to issue safe guidelines which are being followed religiously by officials and players.
The lack of full-scale sporting activity has also greatly affected the betting markets across the globe with punters having to choose from the ones that are being played.
Interestingly, the popular Indian Premier League (IPL), does not figure prominently on the major betting markets in the UK, many of whom are laying out odds only for the England v Pakistan Test series, Caribbean Premier League T20, the T20 World Cup, Women’s T20 World Cup, The Ashes, the ICC World Test Championships and The Hundred.
Oddschecker, the leading odds comparison site and a betting destination enjoyed by millions of users around the world, has not yet introduced the IPL into its spreadsheets.
Only firms such as William Hill, Betfair, Ladbrokes, Boylesport and Paddypower are offering odds on the tournament which will feature 60 games over 53 days across three venues in the UAE.
Mumbai Indians are still the 4/1 favourite ahead of Hyderabad Sunrisers (9/2) with Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals the 9/1 outsiders
Hyderabad Sunrisers 9/2
Chennai Super Kings 5
Royal Challengers Bangalore 7
Delhi Capitals 11/2
Kolkata Knight Riders 13/2
Kings XI Punjab 9
Rajasthan Royals 9
Source: Oddschecker
