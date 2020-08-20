Kings XI Punjab players wear their masks on the flight to the UAE Image Credit: Twitter

The IPL tournament begins in the UAE on September 19 Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Dubai: Indian Premier League franchises and their players have been warned they must obey the strict protocols in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus while the teams are in the UAE for the 53-day event.

The UAE will host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League from September 19 and two teams — Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals — have already reached Dubai. Other teams will also be reaching in a couple of days.

A senior BCCI official said all the players and IPL team owners have been told to take care of themselves. “Strict instructions have been given to all the players, coaching staff, owners and other members. We don’t want that because of someone’s mistake, others get infected and suffer,” the official said.

“The UAE will provide all the help needed regarding safety of players (medical or other). The teams’ owners have also been asked not to roam here and there freely because coronavirus cases are no less in that nation. After so many delays, the IPL is going to happen and everybody will have to respect it and be more responsible.”

Last month, England fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped from the playing XI for the second Test against West Indies after it was learnt that he had broken the team’s bio-secure protocol.