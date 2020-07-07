1 of 9
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most decorated Indian cricket captain, was last seen with a cricket bat during India's shock semi-final exit against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup last year. A fiercely private person, 'Mahi,' as he is popular as, never betrayed any emotions on social media at the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who performed Dhoni's role to perfection in his biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.' However, his close knit group of friends, including manager Arun Pandey said Dhoni was 'devastated' at the news.
Dhoni, over the past one year, had cut himself from the public life except the two-month long camp earlier this year for his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. He takes daughter Ziva out for a bike ride inside his Ranchi farmhouse during the nationwide lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dhoni, who grew a beard during the lockdown, props up an injured bird saved by him at the sprawling lawns of his farmhouse.
Dhoni the lawn mower: The decorated former Indian captain also proved adept at this job at his farmhouse as his world revolved around his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva for the last four months. Incidentally, the Dhoni couple completed their 10th marriage anniversary on July 4.
Dhoni watches one of his shots sailing through during a nets session for Chennai Super Kings in preparation for the IPL 2020 season. The camp was disbanded after the IPL was postponed indefinitely. Suresh Raina, his vice-captain and trusted lieutanent in CSK tweeted: "Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday MS Dhoni to one of my favorite human, brother & a leader I could ever ask for! The man who has always played with his mind and heart. Thank you for all the inspiration Dhoni Bhai."
The only occasion when MSD may have betrayed his emotions during a stellar 16-year-old international career was when he was dismissed run out during India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019 World Cup. He was seen holding back his tears on his way back to the pavilion after being run out.
The morning after: Dhoni poses with the ICC World Cup trophy in Mumbai in 2011 the day after India beat Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium.
"Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you," tweeted Virat Kohli, the current India captain on Dhoni's birthday. It's no secret that Dhoni quietly groomed Kohli, an extrovert and in-your-face personality, for the job over a period of time
The name and shirt number (seven) had been part of an incredible journey for Indian cricket fans over a decade and-a-half now.
