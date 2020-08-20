Mohammad Shami looks like he can’t wait to make his Indian Premier League 13 start for Kings XI Punjab, posting a ‘thumbs up’ shot of himself on the plane bound for Dubai via his twitter account.
Shami, arguably India’s quickest right-arm bowler, was bought by KXIP in the player auction for a princely sum of Rs4.8 crore ahead of the 2019 season.
The team have had limited success in the world’s most popular T20 tournament with a best performance runner-up slot in 2014 to Kolkata Knight Riders.
But going by the positive vibe Shami is showing off, and the fact that he’s taken measures to protect his main weapons with gloves — his hands — perhaps we can expect him to rescue his team’s fortunes and pay back some of the capital invested in him.
It won’t be plane sailing Shami, but I guess you’ve made a good start. Keep smiling.