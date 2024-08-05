1. Get your fingerprint scanned within 30 days from your application date

If you are a new applicant, you must provide your biometric data, which includes fingerprint scanning. Biometrics is compulsory for applicants above the age of 15 and for new residents.

"But in some cases, if more than 10 years have passed since you gave your biometric scan for the Emirates ID, you may be required to scan your fingerprint again," Shafi said.

While this process takes less than a day, you may face some delay if there is no immediate slot available for the biometric scan, according to Shafiq Muhammad, Chief Supervisor at Horizon Gate Government Transactions Centre.

"Sometimes, you will not get an appointment for the next day, because the slots are full. If that is the case, it might take an extra day or so for you to receive the Emirates ID," he said.

If you are handling the application yourself, you can check and reschedule your biometric appointment online if needed. You can do this through the ICP website - smartservices.icp.gov.ae - or by scanning the QR code on your Emirates ID application form. For a detailed guide on how to reschedule your Emirates ID biometric appointment, click here.

2. Complete your medical fitness test

You will also need to undergo a medical fitness test. After passing, you should receive your medical fitness certificate within a day. The Emirates ID and residency visa will then go through the approval process, which usually takes about a week.

3. Get health insurance coverage

Depending on your emirate, health insurance coverage might be mandatory. In Abu Dhabi, employers and sponsors are legally required to provide health insurance. In Dubai, the sponsor who is usually your employer, must arrange your health insurance. If you are sponsoring your family, it is your responsibility to secure their health insurance.

For northern emirates like Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah, health insurance is not yet mandatory, though most employers provide some coverage. However, starting January 1, 2025, a nationwide mandate will require private sector employers to provide health insurance for employees and domestic workers.

To obtain health insurance, you can contact any insurance company or broker in the UAE. For guidance on applying for basic and comprehensive health insurance, click here.

4. Enter the correct contact details for the Emirates ID application

Ensure that you provide the correct mobile number and email address in your application. ICP will use these details to communicate the status of your application and delivery information. Once your Emirates ID is issued, you will receive an SMS from ICP instructing you to pick it up.

5. Make sure your passport has a validity of six months

You must submit a passport copy with at least six months’ validity when applying for your Emirates ID. This requirement applies whether you are renewing or applying for a new residence visa.