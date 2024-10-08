Some headphones prioritise noise cancellation, while others give you the best sound quality. Still others offer a luxurious feel, pillowing your ears so that you don’t feel like ever taking them off. But which headphones let you feel every boom and thump?

For fans of rap, rhythm and blues, electronic dance music, and virtually any other genre of music that is bass-forward, it’s important to own headphones that can hold up to every punchy note. You’re not just listening to music here – with the right headset, you can feel its reverberations throughout your body, making it an immersive, irreplaceable experience.

We scoured Amazon for the best headphones for bass, with balanced, yet powerful sound that doesn’t overpower the treble and midrange. We also spoke with Reza Moradi, audiovisual instructor at Canadian University Dubai, and founder of Hollywood Studio Dubai. He shared why so many headphones disappoint, when it comes to bass quality, and how to go about picking the best headset for your needs.

Our curated list is based on our expert’s recommendations, user ratings and reviews. If you’re a basshead, don’t wait any longer. Pick up a game-changing pair of headphones and listen to music as it’s meant to be heard, with Prime membership.

1. Best Overall: Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Pros

Full on-device controls

Ergonomic, comfortable design

Excellent audio and bass quality

Charging case adds three full charges to battery life

Cons

No IP rating

Bose has been setting the standard in the headphone arena for decades, and its QuietComfort Ultra is a great example of why. The brand’s flagship wireless, noise-cancelling headphones has a lot going for it, such as class-leading sound quality, a high level of comfort thanks to faux leather cushioning in the earpads and headband, and active noise cancellation with Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and Immersion Mode for different levels of ambient awareness. But for our purposes, let’s talk about the bass. Bose has ensured it’s punchy, bold and deep, even if you don’t use the equaliser via the smartphone app. You have the option of dialing up the bass by 10 levels, giving you full control. The QuietComfort Ultra also features special audio, so you can listen to instruments and vocals from all directions, giving you a true surround sound experience. Overall, it’s a fantastic bass-forward headset that’s worth considering. Do be careful with this pair, however, since it has no Ingress Protection (IP) rating for dust and water resistance.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh141.58 for 12 months with select banks. Apply a coupon to get Dh100 off on this product.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh97 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh138.

2. Best Value: Sony ULT Wear

Pros

Excellent sound quality

Light and comfortable to wear

Easily adjustable bass

Over 30 hours of battery life

Cons

No Speak-to-Chat feature

Specially designed to bring out the bass, Sony’s ULT Wear headphones are powerful and precise. You can choose from two bass levels via the ULT button on the left earcup: the first gives the bass a little boost, without overwhelming the treble and mid-range, while the second maxes it out, making bass-forward tracks feel like you’re front and centre in a music festival. Even with the ULT sound mode off, the headphones offer detail-rich sound with discernible bass and a balanced and harmonious soundscape. There are other features that make this headset a great pick. Sony’s proprietary V1 chip give the headphones fantastic noise cancellation, and there’s integrated wind noise reduction vents for a better listening experience. Reviewers say the headphones are lightweight and cushy, so you can wear them for long hours without any fatigue. With a 30-hour battery life, which doubles when you switch off noise cancellation, it’s a versatile and top-rated pair of headphones. For added value, this set comes with a Deco Gear Pro audio headphone stand, as well as a protective case and microfibre cleaning cloth. The only downside is that you won’t find the Speak-to-Chat feature that’s common in other Sony headphones.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh109.45 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh80 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh113.

3. Best Wired: V-Moda Crossfade M-100

Pros

Durable build

Foldable design

Dramatically emphasised bass

Carry case included

Cons

Noise isolation is mediocre

“Favored by DJs, these have powerful bass and a solid design,” Reza said of the V-Moda Crossfade M-100. The over-ear headphones are built to last, with a metal frame, Steelflex headband and large memory foam cushions for superior comfort. The best part, though, is how it handles bass. Reviewers say even the lowest notes hit them hard – you don’t even have to turn the volume up to get clear, deep sound. The Crossfade M-100’s 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers are powerful and create a truly immersive experience. There’s also passive noise isolation – albeit it’s not the most effective – that limits outside distractions. The device is also ultra-portable and compact, since it folds via its CliqFold hinge into its Exoskeleton Carry Case. Serious music lovers in the comments say the audio quality here is spacious, rich and detailed, and definitely worth your consideration.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh69.35 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh52 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh73.

4. Best Bass Customisation: Sennheiser Momentum 4

Pros

Foldable design

Multi-point pairing

Noise cancellation

Customisable EQ

Impressive battery life

Cons

Slightly loose fit

No water resistance rating

The Sennheiser Momentum 3, and its latest iteration, Momentum 4 “offer clear, deep bass with a stylish over-ear design,” said our expert. It’s a lightweight pair of headphones that has a foldable design for easy portability. The Momentum 4 has a bass shelf under 100Hz, which essentially means your favourite bass-forward songs will have a compelling warmth and rumble here. If you’d like to experiment and tweak the bass, you can use Sennheiser’s smartphone app to do so. The ‘Flat’ EQ pre-set, for instance, creates a bass-heavy sound profile for added thump and boom to mixes. Apart from customisable bass settings, the headphones offer all the features you’d usually find in a top-end wireless pair: active noise cancelling, multi-point pairing, Bluetooth connectivity, and transparency mode on the companion app. Combined with a 60-hour battery life, it’s a fantastic pair for daily use. On the downside, some reviewers say the headphones have a loose fit, and their lack of water resistance can be a concern on rainy days.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh96.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh69 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh97.

5. Best In-Ear: Sony WF-1000XM5

Pros

Great sound quality

AI-based noise reduction

Long battery life

Speak-to-Chat function

IPX4 rated for water resistance

Cons

Default sound can carry too much bass

Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds offer best-in-class technology, and they don’t compromise on bass, either. Reza said: “These wireless earbuds have great bass and noise cancellation, with a custom bass setting.” Sony emphasises lower frequencies in this pair – some may say the kick drum and bass synths sound overrepresented. However, for the average user, the full-bodied bass, along with well-balanced trebles and mid-ranges, create a comfortable and compelling soundstage. The earbuds manage to retain their vocal and instrumental clarity, even when bass instruments get loud, thanks to their new 8.4mm dynamic drivers. Now in their third generation, the WF-1000XM5 offers improved noise cancellation technology, great sound quality and better comfort. Its touch control operation is easy to use, and you can download the companion app to unlock features like custom EQ profiles, ambient sound adjustment, Speak-to-chat, and touch sensor functions. The earbuds’ charging case supports USB-C, Qi and wireless charging, and carries enough battery life for three charge cycles. So, if you’re looking for an in-ear pair to listen to your favourite hip-hop songs, this is it.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh59.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh46 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh65.

6. Best Budget: Soundcore by Anker Space Q45

Pros

Rich, detailed sound

Customisable transparency

Choose from 22 EQ pre-sets

Multipoint connectivity

Cons

Noise cancellation could be better

An affordable pair of headphones, Soundcore Space Q45 doesn’t compromise on features or sound quality. It produces crisp and balanced sound across the bass, treble and mid-range, thanks to 40mm double-layer diaphragm audio drivers. The headphones support hi-res wireless sound, via LDAC (lossless digital audio codec) mode, and if you’d like to toggle the bass, you can do so through the equaliser in the companion app. Reviewers also like that they can set one of the buttons on the left earcup to queue up more bass, whenever they need to. This headset is lightweight, with a whopping 50-hour battery life with noise cancellation, that extends to 65 hours without. You can customise transparency settings via the app, and connect the headphones to two devices at the same time for easy switching. All in all, this budget pair won’t let you down.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

Finding the right bass headphones

All headphones treat bass differently. Look for one that prioritises it over other features. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Even the most expensive headphones can get bass wrong. It can sound weak and muddied.

Reza explained why this happens: “Many headphones have weak bass because some companies focus more on how the headphones look or how easy they are to carry, rather than how good the sound is. Smaller headphones might not have large enough drivers (the part that makes the sound) to produce strong bass. Also, some headphones are designed to give balanced sound, which means the bass isn't as loud on purpose.”

If you want headphones with good-quality bass, look for the following features, which were outlined by our expert:

Large drivers: Headphones with drivers that are 40mm or bigger usually give better bass.

Wide frequency range: Look for headphones that can handle low frequencies, starting at around 20Hz or lower.

Closed-back design: This design helps trap the sound and gives the bass more power.

Noise isolation or cancellation: Blocking outside sounds helps you focus on the bass.

Bass boost or EQ: Some headphones let you adjust the bass or have a built-in bass boost feature.

Of all the different kinds of headphones and earphones available, over-ear ones are your best shot at delivering strong, punchy bass.

Reza said: “They have bigger drivers (usually 40mm or more) that can create deeper bass. Over-ear headphones also cover your ears, helping to block outside noise, which makes the bass sound even better. In-ear earphones can give good bass too, but only if they fit tightly in your ears.”