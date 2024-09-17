If you’ve ever struggled to listen to movie dialogues while watching television, you’re not alone.

Even the largest TV screens often come with substandard speakers – unfortunately, better displays don’t necessarily equate to stellar audio. And when sound quality doesn’t match up to superior visuals, it can be a frustrating experience.

One of the easiest ways to boost your TV’s audio is through a soundbar. It’s easy to install, affordable, and doesn’t take up too much space. But if you want a truly immersive viewing experience, you’ll need a surround sound system – and it doesn’t get better (or tidier) than a wireless one.

But how do you go about picking one? There are usually multiple satellite speakers to arrange, and a subwoofer that you may not know the first thing about. Don’t worry, we’re here to help.

We spoke with Fazal Imam founder of servicing and repair company, Dubai Repairs, whose servicing team has experience with fixing and maintaining home theatre systems. He shared advice on features to look out for, before buying, and why a good sound system can elevate your TV watching experience. Scroll down to read what he said.

Based on our expert’s recommendations, and top-rated products on Amazon, we curated a list of the best wireless surround sound systems you can buy. Pick yours with Prime membership and get it delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: JBL Bar 1000

Pros

Sleek, clean design

Powerful wireless subwoofer

Detachable speakers

Dolby Atmos support

Built-in Chromecast and AirPlay

Cons

Speakers need to be recharged every few hours

Offering impressive 7.1.4-channel sound, the JBL Bar 1000 is sleek and well-designed, too. Imam recommended this system, saying: “JBL strikes a good balance between price and performance. It's renowned for producing durable and, most astonishingly, very good sound quality in its wireless surround sound systems.” The Bar 1000 offers theatre-quality 3D sound, thanks to two up-firing drivers in its main soundbar, and two more in its detachable, rechargeable speakers. The speakers run for up to 10 hours before they need recharging, and it’s incredibly easy to move them to different spots around the room, since there are no wires involved. There’s also a 10-inch subwoofer that generates punchy bass and brings action scenes on TV to life. With Dolby Atmos support and an advanced DTS:X audio decoder that produces true-to-life sound, it’s a fantastic addition to any living room. Reviewers like that they can activate it via Siri or Google voice commands, as well as stream music wirelessly thanks to the system’s built-in Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay and Chromecast. The only downside is remembering to keep the speakers charged!

2. Best Versatility: VIZIO M-Series Elevate

Pros

Stylish, modern design

Accent lighting

13 high-performance speakers

Rotating speakers

Cons

No Wi-Fi

Offering a fantastic balance of hardware, design and features, is VIZIO’s M-Series Elevate. This 5.1.2-channel surround sound system includes a total of 13 high-performance speakers. In terms of hardware, it features a soundbar, subwoofer and two speakers. It looks modern, as well, with accent lighting that makes it stand out in any living room, especially in the evenings. The soundbar has a unique integrated feature – adaptive height speakers that automatically rotate up or forward, in order to optimise performance. For instance, when the speakers are rotated up, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks combine to create a cinema-like immersive experience. When rotated forward, it offers a wider soundstage that’s particularly effective for music. The subwoofer connects to the soundbar wirelessly, giving you the flexibility to place it wherever you like. This speaker system supports Bluetooth, has an HDMI eARC and an extra HDMI input for connecting a Blu-ray player or video game console. However, you won’t find in-built Wi-Fi here, so there’s no integrated support for streaming platforms.

3. Best Smart System: Sonos Arc + Sonos Sub + Sonos Era 100

Pros

Ability to connect multiple Sonos speakers

Dolby Atmos, TrueHD and Dolby Digital Plus support

Fantastic audio quality

Easy to set up

Cons

No Bluetooth for the Sonos Arc

Known for its upscale audio and pleasing aesthetics, Sonos offers “high-quality sound delivery, and powerfully robust wireless solutions meant for integration into any smart home system”, according to Imam. The Sonos Arc is a cutting-edge soundbar, featuring 11 speakers (two are upward firing) and Dolby Atmos support. It also has an array of four far-field microphones, so it can pick up your Google or Alexa voice commands, and it offers support for AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. Make this soundbar the foundation for a customisable surround sound system – something that’s easily achieved within Sonos’ wireless ecosystem. To the Arc, you could connect the Sonos Sub, a powerful wireless subwoofer with two force-cancelling drivers that deliver pure bass, leaving behind any distortion or rattling. To complete the system, add two Sonos Era 100 speakers – they’re compact, stream high-quality audio, and connect easily to devices via Bluetooth or AUX cable.

4. Best Premium: Sony Bravia Theater Quad

Pros

Minimalistic design

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

360 Spatial Sound Mapping

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Comes with speaker stands

Cons

Expensive

If you own a Sony TV – or even if you don’t – consider investing in a surround sound system by the brand. Imam said: “With advanced functionalities and unparalleled sound quality, Sony wireless systems are synonymous with creating a better cinematic experience.” The Bravia Theater Quad is incredibly powerful. It features four speakers with a woofer, mid-range driver, soft dome tweeter and up-firing driver that combine to produce an expansive, cinematic soundstage. Sony’s advanced 260 Spatial Sound Mapping technology is at play here – it tailors sound to the shape of your room, so if you feel like the aeroplane on screen is actually flying overhead, it’s the Quad at its finest. Reviewers say quiet dialogues are just as clear as the swell of soundtracks. The Quad comes with a dual-purpose stand that allows for freestanding speakers, if you don’t want to mount them on the wall. The only downside is that it’s an expensive purchase.

5. Best Budget: Polk Audio Signa S2 Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer

Pros

Decent build quality

Quick and easy set-up

VoiceAdjust technology and Dolby Digital Decoding

Built-in Bluetooth

Cons

No Dolby Atmos support

If you’re looking for an affordable sound system, consider Polk Audio’s Signa S2 set-up, which features a straightforward 5.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer. The Signa S2 works with 4K and high-definition (HD) televisions, so it’s a great way of upgrading TV sound at an affordable price. Set-up is quick and easy, and apart from wireless streaming through built-in Bluetooth, there are plenty of other wired connectivity options, too, like AUX, optical input and HDMI ARC. The soundbar is sleek and has a low profile, while the subwoofer’s five full-range drivers deliver rich sound with deep bass. Polk’s VoiceAdjust technology and Dolby Digital Decoding work together to maximise sound clarity and produce room-filling sound. However, some reviewers note that since it doesn’t support Dolby Atmos, and doesn’t have satellite speakers, you’ll have to compromise on the surround sound experience at this price.

Do I need an independent sound system?

You could customise your surround sound system by starting with a soundbar, then adding a subwoofer and satellite speakers to complete the set-up. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Even as televisions are becoming better and better, thanks to improved display technologies, they are also getting a whole lot slimmer. Their inherent design leaves limited space for speakers, which affects the sound quality of everything you watch, from films and shows to video games and other content.

Imam agreed: “Most modern televisions now come with [terrible] speakers. The TVs are excellent in providing high-definition visual power, yet they often really lack in the sound department. This is a major [issue] because a majority of modern TV sets are ultra-thin in design, thereby making them too slim for powerful speakers. The result is usually tinny or flat sounds that don't do justice to the cinematic visuals on screen.”

He urged investing in a good speaker system: “A high-quality speaker system produces fuller and richer sounds, bringing out even the tiniest detail, from dialogues to special effects, clearly and effectively. For movie lovers, sports fans and even gamers in the UAE, an upgrade to surround sound transforms the usual into something else — probably a mini home theatre.”

The benefits of investing in a wireless sound system

If you’re convinced about buying an independent sound system, go one step further and pick one that’s completely wireless.

Most wireless systems feature advanced options, such as voice control, in-built apps, and the feature of auto-calibration that changes the sound based on the acoustics of your room, according to Imam.

These systems also help in the aesthetics of a room. Our expert said: “More so in a city like Dubai, where most interiors are designed to look sophisticated and modern, not having a tangle of wires means your place will look cleaner and more organised. There would be no running of cables along the floor or through walls, thereby making the set-up process quite easy, as well as aesthetically attractive.”

A wireless set-up also means you can place the speakers anywhere you like. Imam said: “The placement offers very high flexibility in location: one can easily move around speakers to find the optimal position for the sound. This is very useful, for example, in a case where one decides to rearrange the furniture or move to a new home.”

Key features to consider when buying a wireless sound system

Before selecting a wireless home theatre system, consider the following aspects, which Imam outlined for potential users:

Compatibility: Ensure that the system is compatible with your TV or other devices, as some systems can get on well with popular smart home ecosystems, like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit.

Sound quality: Imam said he prefers systems with a good reputation for sound that is balanced and clear. Learn as much as you can about the performance of the system and its frequency range.

Ease of use: An intuitive interface is very important. Systems that include easy-to-use remote control or mobile apps will improve your experience significantly.

Expandability: Is the system easily expandable? For example, you may buy a 2.1 configuration now but later realise you need to convert to a full 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound system. Ensure it’s possible to do so.