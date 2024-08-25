Dubai: Five members of a single family lost their lives due to a sudden torrent in Saeeda Al Sawalha, northwestern Asir, while one child miraculously survived the ordeal.

The deceased include Muayadh Al Zahrani, principal of Al Bayhaqi School in Al Khattarash, Muhayil Asir, his wife, the principal of Tiyah Al Issa School in the same governorate, and their three children, two boys and a girl.

Matar Al Zahrani, the brother of Muayadh, expressed the family’s shock over the loss of his brother, sister-in-law, his niece Miral — a high school student — and his young nephews, Qais and Aws.

Eleven-year-old Qusay survived the tragic event. Matar recounted that his brother was returning home with his family when they were overtaken by the torrent during their journey.

He emphasized that his brother would never have knowingly risked crossing the torrent.

In a related advisory, the Special Road Security Forces has issued a warning for motorists using Al Leith-Asir Road, alerting them to the presence of movable torrents south of Al Qunfudhah Governorate, in areas including Al Hurayda, Al Qahma, and Ummak.