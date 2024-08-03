Dubai: Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage across southern governorates in the Jazan region of Saudi Arabia, with particularly severe conditions in Ahad Al Masarihah.

Streets were flooded, and thunderstorms led to power outages in various neighborhoods.

In Wadi Musalla (Wadi Al Khams), large torrents swept away three vehicles. The intense downpour also resulted in widespread damage, including vehicle losses, road collapses, and at least one confirmed fatality.

In a tragic incident in Wadi Masla, a vehicle carrying a couple was washed away while traveling on the road between Al Arada and Ahad Al Masarihah. The wife died, and the husband sustained injuries.

Okaz sources reported that one of the vehicles contained a family, and their fate remains uncertain. Civil Defense teams are on-site, conducting searches and assessing the damage.